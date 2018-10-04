PulseAudio Lands Big Improvements For Its Meson Build System

PulseAudio has been slower than some of the other prominent open-source projects at moving to the Meson build system, but as of last night it appears a bulk of that new build system is in place.
Back in June is when some initial bits of the Meson build system were merged to the PulseAudio sound server code base and then a few commits here and there pertaining to this Autotools alternative.
But finally there are now several dozen patches merged for bringing the Meson build system support up to scratch. This work includes enabling various modules with Meson, proper library handling, various fixes, and more.
This Git search provides a look at all of the just-merged Meson patches.
It's looking like for PulseAudio 13.0 there will be great Meson build support.
