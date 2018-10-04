PulseAudio Lands Big Improvements For Its Meson Build System
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 October 2018 at 05:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
PulseAudio has been slower than some of the other prominent open-source projects at moving to the Meson build system, but as of last night it appears a bulk of that new build system is in place.

Back in June is when some initial bits of the Meson build system were merged to the PulseAudio sound server code base and then a few commits here and there pertaining to this Autotools alternative.

But finally there are now several dozen patches merged for bringing the Meson build system support up to scratch. This work includes enabling various modules with Meson, proper library handling, various fixes, and more.

This Git search provides a look at all of the just-merged Meson patches.

It's looking like for PulseAudio 13.0 there will be great Meson build support.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
DAV1D: A New AV1 Video Decoder From The VideoLAN Developers
OBS Studio Now Supports VA-API For Video Encoding
OpenShot 2.4.3 Releases With Performance Improvements, Animated Masks
Opus 1.3 Codec Library Nears, New Tools Release
YouTube Begins Rolling Out AV1 Support In Beta
Amlogic Video Decode Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play