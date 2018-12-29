PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio

Should you not be familiar with it already, PulseEffects is a program that provides an equalizer and other effects controls for Linux systems running on PulseAudio.A Phoronix reader wrote in praising PulseEffects for its ability to tweak systems making use of PulseAudio, which is now common among nearly all modern Linux desktops.PulseEffects provides a ton of output controls for audio as well as a wide range of application parameters.

Should you be interested in learning more, visit PulseEffects on GitHub