PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio

Should you not be familiar with it already, PulseEffects is a program that provides an equalizer and other effects controls for Linux systems running on PulseAudio.
A Phoronix reader wrote in praising PulseEffects for its ability to tweak systems making use of PulseAudio, which is now common among nearly all modern Linux desktops.
PulseEffects provides a ton of output controls for audio as well as a wide range of application parameters.
Should you be interested in learning more, visit PulseEffects on GitHub.
8 Comments