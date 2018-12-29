PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Should you not be familiar with it already, PulseEffects is a program that provides an equalizer and other effects controls for Linux systems running on PulseAudio.

A Phoronix reader wrote in praising PulseEffects for its ability to tweak systems making use of PulseAudio, which is now common among nearly all modern Linux desktops.

PulseEffects provides a ton of output controls for audio as well as a wide range of application parameters.


Should you be interested in learning more, visit PulseEffects on GitHub.
