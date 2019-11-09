PulseAudio Adds GStreamer-Powered RTP Implementation
As an alternative to PulseAudio's existing RTP implementation, a new GStreamer-based Real-Time Transport Protocol has been introduced.

PulseAudio already had its own RTP implementation but now a new GStreamer-based implementation has been added that is better than their own. By making use of the GStreamer code, PulseAudio's RTP support can now support more advanced features like RTCP, non-PCM audio, and opening up the door to synchronized playback.

PulseAudio's existing RTP implementation is being kept around at least for now in cases where GStreamer support might not be available, etc.

RTP (Real-Time Transport Protocol) is for delivering audio/video over IP. Details on the existing RTP functionality can be found via the FreeDesktop.org Wiki.

This new implementation will be released in the eventual PulseAudio 14.0.
