PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements

While PipeWire continues gaining traction for fulfilling the audio management roles long handled by PulseAudio, the PulseAudio project itself continues progressing and successfully evolving its mature code-base. Out this weekend is PulseAudio 16.0.PulseAudio 16.0 brings more improvements, various audio features, and bug fixes for this still widely used Linux sound server. Among the PulseAudio 16.0 changes are:- Audio sent to the RTP modules can be compressed using the Opus codec.- Stereo output support for EPOS/Sennheiser GSP 660 USB/wireless headset and the SteelSeries GameDAC.- Fixing input issues for TI PCM2902 powered sound cards.- The tunnel latency is now configurable rather than being fixed to 250ms latency. Tunnel modules also can now reconnect to the remote server.- Bluetooth device battery level reporting is now supported.- PulseAudio's pactl command can now dump information in JSON format.- Various fixes and other improvements.

More details on the PulseAudio 16.0 changes via the FreeDesktop.org Wiki