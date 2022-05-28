PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements

While PipeWire continues gaining traction for fulfilling the audio management roles long handled by PulseAudio, the PulseAudio project itself continues progressing and successfully evolving its mature code-base. Out this weekend is PulseAudio 16.0.
PulseAudio 16.0 brings more improvements, various audio features, and bug fixes for this still widely used Linux sound server. Among the PulseAudio 16.0 changes are:
- Audio sent to the RTP modules can be compressed using the Opus codec.
- Stereo output support for EPOS/Sennheiser GSP 660 USB/wireless headset and the SteelSeries GameDAC.
- Fixing input issues for TI PCM2902 powered sound cards.
- The tunnel latency is now configurable rather than being fixed to 250ms latency. Tunnel modules also can now reconnect to the remote server.
- Bluetooth device battery level reporting is now supported.
- PulseAudio's pactl command can now dump information in JSON format.
- Various fixes and other improvements.
More details on the PulseAudio 16.0 changes via the FreeDesktop.org Wiki.
