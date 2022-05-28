PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 May 2022 at 07:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
While PipeWire continues gaining traction for fulfilling the audio management roles long handled by PulseAudio, the PulseAudio project itself continues progressing and successfully evolving its mature code-base. Out this weekend is PulseAudio 16.0.

PulseAudio 16.0 brings more improvements, various audio features, and bug fixes for this still widely used Linux sound server. Among the PulseAudio 16.0 changes are:

- Audio sent to the RTP modules can be compressed using the Opus codec.

- Stereo output support for EPOS/Sennheiser GSP 660 USB/wireless headset and the SteelSeries GameDAC.

- Fixing input issues for TI PCM2902 powered sound cards.

- The tunnel latency is now configurable rather than being fixed to 250ms latency. Tunnel modules also can now reconnect to the remote server.

- Bluetooth device battery level reporting is now supported.

- PulseAudio's pactl command can now dump information in JSON format.

- Various fixes and other improvements.


More details on the PulseAudio 16.0 changes via the FreeDesktop.org Wiki.
Add A Comment
Related News
MediaTek Vcodec Driver Adds Stateless VP8/VP9 Support In Linux 5.19
FFmpeg Lands AVIF Muxer For This Image Format Based On AV1
AOMedia's "AVM" Repository Serves As Reference Implementation For Eventual AV1 Successor
FFmpeg Lands JPEG-XL Support
MediaTek Preparing Stateless AV1 Video Linux Decode Driver For Newer SoCs
NVIDIA Tegra Video Decode Driver Promoted In Linux 5.18
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support