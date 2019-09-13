PulseAudio 13.0 Released With Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 September 2019 at 05:04 PM EDT. 8 Comments
While PipeWire may be seeing a lot of investment by Red Hat for improving audio/video streams on Linux, PulseAudio isn't letting up yet as the de facto Linux desktop sound server. Quietly released last week was PulseAudio 13.0 as the newest feature update and their first big update in some fifteen months.

PulseAudio 13.0 brings Meson build system support, it adopted the FreeDesktop.org Code of Conduct, passthrough support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio is now available, card profile selection support for ALSA cards, support for the SteelSeries Arctis 5 USB headset, new options, and a ton of other improvements with this PulseAudio sound server update more than one year in the making.

More details on PulseAudio 13.0 at FreeDesktop.org.
