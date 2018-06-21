PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 June 2018 at 09:17 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
PulseAudio 12.0 was quietly released yesterday as the newest version of this open-source, cross-platform sound server.

PulseAudio 12.0 has better latency reporting/handling with the Bluetooth A2DP profile and Apple AirPlay, HDMI outputs are now prioritized over S/PDIF outputs, support for the SteelSeries Arctis 7 USB headset, Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16 speaker jack support, fixing the digital input support for some USB sound cards, a new Speex echo canceler, updated Vala bindings, and a range of other enhancements.

More details on PulseAudio 12.0 are available from the FreeDesktop.org project site.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 Released With Many Bug Fixes
SysVinit 2.90 Released With Fixes & Better Support For Newer Compilers
HHVM 3.27 Released With More Mature HackC Compiler Front-End
Neovim 0.3 Text Editor Released With Various Improvements
Early PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good
PHP 7.3 Alpha Released With New Features
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%