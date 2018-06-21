PulseAudio 12.0 was quietly released yesterday as the newest version of this open-source, cross-platform sound server.
PulseAudio 12.0 has better latency reporting/handling with the Bluetooth A2DP profile and Apple AirPlay, HDMI outputs are now prioritized over S/PDIF outputs, support for the SteelSeries Arctis 7 USB headset, Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16 speaker jack support, fixing the digital input support for some USB sound cards, a new Speex echo canceler, updated Vala bindings, and a range of other enhancements.
More details on PulseAudio 12.0 are available from the FreeDesktop.org project site.
