Version 6.2 of the Proxmox VE open-source virtualization environment has been released for this web-based, easy-to-use solution.
Proxmox VE 6.2 is based on the newly-released Debian 10.4 while pulling in the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, QEMU 5.0, LXC 4.0, and other updated software components including OpenZFS 0.8.3.
But the most interesting Proxmox VE 6.2 changes are on its virtualization management front with this release adding support for up to eight corosync network links, updating their Linux Containers support, making use of Zstandard for backups and restore, API improvements, support for live migration with replicated disks / storage replication with ZFS, and easier testing of Ceph storage.
More details on the Proxmox VE 6.2 release via Proxmox.com.
