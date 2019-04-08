Proxmox VE 5.4 Released With New Installation Bits, Powered By Debian 9.8 + Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 11 April 2019 at 09:02 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
Proxmox VE 5.4 was released today as the server virtualization environment based on Debian and allows for easily deploying LXC containers and KVM-based virtual machines from a web-based interface.

Proxmox VE 5.4 is derived from the latest Debian Stretch (9.8) packages while switching to the Linux 4.15 kernel for better support, hardware compatibility, and performance. Proxmox VE 5.4 introduces an installation wizard for Ceph from the web UI, suspend-to-disk/hibernation support for QEMU guests, support for universal U2F authentication, an improved ISO installation wizard, and new options around the QEMU guest creation wizard.

Among the items still on their road-map for Proxmox VE are switching over to Debian 10 "Buster", supporting containers on ZFS over iSCSI, a Btrfs storage plug-in, improved SDN networking support, and VM/CT encryption abilities.


More details on Proxmox VE 5.4 via Proxmox.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
LXD 3.12 Released With Cluster Improvements, Better CPU & GPU Reporting
Xen 4.12 Released With Better Security, Ability To Go HVM/PVH Or PV Only
QEMU 4.0-RC1 Released - Packing Many Arm Improvements, EDID, Faster Crypto
NVMe VFIO Mediated Device Support Being Hacked On For Lower Latency Storage In VMs
The KVM Changes Aren't Too Notable For Linux 5.1, But Many x86 Cleanups
Ubuntu Desktop To Auto-Install Necessary VM Tools/Drivers When Running On VMware
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features