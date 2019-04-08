Proxmox VE 5.4 was released today as the server virtualization environment based on Debian and allows for easily deploying LXC containers and KVM-based virtual machines from a web-based interface.Proxmox VE 5.4 is derived from the latest Debian Stretch (9.8) packages while switching to the Linux 4.15 kernel for better support, hardware compatibility, and performance. Proxmox VE 5.4 introduces an installation wizard for Ceph from the web UI, suspend-to-disk/hibernation support for QEMU guests, support for universal U2F authentication, an improved ISO installation wizard, and new options around the QEMU guest creation wizard.Among the items still on their road-map for Proxmox VE are switching over to Debian 10 "Buster", supporting containers on ZFS over iSCSI, a Btrfs storage plug-in, improved SDN networking support, and VM/CT encryption abilities.

More details on Proxmox VE 5.4 via Proxmox.com