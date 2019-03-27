A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 27 March 2019 at 01:24 PM EDT. 3 Comments
VALVE --
Yesterday Valve released Proton 4.2 as a big step forward for this Wine-based software that is integral to their "Steam Play" for running Windows games on Linux. CodeWeavers, which is working on Proton/Wine improvements under contract for Valve, provided a look today at the massive amount of patches that have been upstreamed already from Proton to Wine.

Proton is currently carrying 214 patches on top of upstream Wine 4.2, which is down from the 380 patches for the former Proton/Wine 3.16 release. Much of that difference is from patches that were upstreamed out of Proton or work that was separately addressed in upstream Wine or previously back-ported from newer releases back to Proton 3.16.

Some of the improvements to Wine that were worked on by Proton development include support for user certificates in Crypt32, support OpenGL drawing from system memory buffers, fixes for alt-tabbing out of Direct3D games, keyboard/mouse/gamepad compatibility improvements, support for more Vulkan versions/features, improved named pipe support, NTOSKRNL improvements, better CPU reporting, finding DLLs of the correct 32/64 bitness, and other changes.

Those curious can learn more via this CodeWeavers blog post.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage
Proton 3.16-7 Updates Against DXVK 0.96, New FAudio
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux