A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine

Yesterday Valve released Proton 4.2 as a big step forward for this Wine-based software that is integral to their "Steam Play" for running Windows games on Linux. CodeWeavers, which is working on Proton/Wine improvements under contract for Valve, provided a look today at the massive amount of patches that have been upstreamed already from Proton to Wine.
Proton is currently carrying 214 patches on top of upstream Wine 4.2, which is down from the 380 patches for the former Proton/Wine 3.16 release. Much of that difference is from patches that were upstreamed out of Proton or work that was separately addressed in upstream Wine or previously back-ported from newer releases back to Proton 3.16.
Some of the improvements to Wine that were worked on by Proton development include support for user certificates in Crypt32, support OpenGL drawing from system memory buffers, fixes for alt-tabbing out of Direct3D games, keyboard/mouse/gamepad compatibility improvements, support for more Vulkan versions/features, improved named pipe support, NTOSKRNL improvements, better CPU reporting, finding DLLs of the correct 32/64 bitness, and other changes.
Those curious can learn more via this CodeWeavers blog post.
3 Comments