Steam Play's Proton Working To Further Lower Input Latency

The latest updates to Valve's Proton Experimental build for Steam Play should be offering lower input latency.
Longtime Valve developer focused on the company's Linux efforts tweeted out today about lower input latency. He explained, "Latest Proton Experimental contains input latency improvements, especially for VSynced games, or GPU-bound games running below 60FPS. The changes affect how the frames are timed at a pretty low level, so it'll need lots of testing to make sure there aren't subtle regressions."
That's exciting to hear but will likely be some time before it's promoted out of experimental. Those wanting to grab the latest Proton Experimental code can find it via GitHub.
This week's Proton Experimental state also pulls in DXVK-NVAPI as the latest component too, uses DXVK's DXGI by default, a newer VKD3D-Proton snapshot, and other changes.
