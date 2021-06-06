Steam Play's Proton Working To Further Lower Input Latency
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 June 2021 at 05:17 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The latest updates to Valve's Proton Experimental build for Steam Play should be offering lower input latency.

Longtime Valve developer focused on the company's Linux efforts tweeted out today about lower input latency. He explained, "Latest Proton Experimental contains input latency improvements, especially for VSynced games, or GPU-bound games running below 60FPS. The changes affect how the frames are timed at a pretty low level, so it'll need lots of testing to make sure there aren't subtle regressions."

That's exciting to hear but will likely be some time before it's promoted out of experimental. Those wanting to grab the latest Proton Experimental code can find it via GitHub.

This week's Proton Experimental state also pulls in DXVK-NVAPI as the latest component too, uses DXVK's DXGI by default, a newer VKD3D-Proton snapshot, and other changes.
3 Comments
Related News
Atari VCS Controller Support Added To SDL2
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Wii U Gamepad Driver For Linux Remains In The Works
Unvanquished 0.52 Beta Released For Open-Source, First-Person RTS Game
Daemon Engine 0.52 Beta Continues Advancing The id Tech 3 Open-Source Code In 2021
Linux 5.13 Adds Support For The Amazon Luna Game Controller
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support