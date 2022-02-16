Proton 7.0 Released With More Games Running On Linux, EAC Support, Many Other Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 February 2022 at 04:21 AM EST. 2 Comments
Ahead of the Steam Deck beginning to ship at month's end, Valve overnight released Proton 7.0-1 as the newest version of their software that allows many Windows games to run on Linux with great success. Proton 7.0 is rebased against the new upstream Wine 7.0 while also having many other changes in tow.

Proton 7.0 enables support for EasyAntiCheat (EAC) for games that have enabled the Linux module, support for local decoding of H.264 video content, improved Steam Input controller support for games running via Origin, improved audio for Skyrim and Fallout 4, better stability for the game Runescape, improved Paradox Launcher support, fixed multiplayer support for Doom Eternal, and a wide range of performance improvements. The performance work does include work on input, windowing, and memory allocations.

In addition to Proton 7.0 rebasing against the Wine 7.0 stable upstream code, Proton 7.0 also pulls in DXVK 1.9.4, VKD3D-Proton from a new Git snapshot, and Wine-Mono 7.1.2.

Games now expected to be playable under Linux with Proton 7.0 include:
- Anno 1404
- Call of Juarez
- DCS World Steam Edition
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Dungeon Fighter Online
- Epic Roller Coasters XR
- Eternal Return
- Forza Horizon 5
- Gravity Sketch VR
- Monster Hunter Rise
- NecroVisioN
- Nights of Azure
- Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas
- Order of War
- Persona 4 Golden
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition
- SCP: Secret Laboratory
- Wargroove
- Wartales
- Yakuza 4 Remastered

More details on the Proton 7.0-1 changes over on GitHub.
