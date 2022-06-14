Proton 7.0-3 With More Games Running Well On Linux, Experimental Preps More Changes

Valve today promoted Proton 7.0-3 to stable as the newest version of this software based on Wine and leveraging DXVK / VKD3D-Proton and other components for running Windows games with great success on Linux. Proton 7.0-3 is now available for Steam Play when firing up the Steam client while Valve also today issued a new Proton Experimental update.New Windows games now able to play properly on Linux thanks to Steam Play's Proton 7.0-3 include:- Age of Chivalry- Beneath a Steel Sky- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition- Cities XXL- Cladun X2- Cursed Armor- Flanarion Tactics- Gary Grigsby's War in the East- Gary Grigsby's War in the West- Iragon: Prologue- MechWarrior Online- Small Radios Big Televisions- Split/Second- Star Wars Episode I Racer- Stranger of Sword City Revisited- Succubus x Saint- V Rising- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide- We Were Here ForeverProton 7.0-3 also adds Windows.Gaming.Input support, improves the performance for Street Fighter V during online matches, contains Elden Ring and DEATHLOOP crash fixes, improves steering wheel detection, text rendering for the Rockstar Games Launcher has been improved, XInput controller reordering now works on the Steam Deck, and a variety of other game fixes. Proton 7.0-3 also updates against the latest DXVK-NVAPI and DXVK code.



Valve continues being the driving force behind the modern Linux gaming ecosystem.