Proton 7.0-3 With More Games Running Well On Linux, Experimental Preps More Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 14 June 2022 at 06:31 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Valve today promoted Proton 7.0-3 to stable as the newest version of this software based on Wine and leveraging DXVK / VKD3D-Proton and other components for running Windows games with great success on Linux. Proton 7.0-3 is now available for Steam Play when firing up the Steam client while Valve also today issued a new Proton Experimental update.

New Windows games now able to play properly on Linux thanks to Steam Play's Proton 7.0-3 include:

- Age of Chivalry
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition
- Cities XXL
- Cladun X2
- Cursed Armor
- Flanarion Tactics
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Iragon: Prologue
- MechWarrior Online
- Small Radios Big Televisions
- Split/Second
- Star Wars Episode I Racer
- Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- Succubus x Saint
- V Rising
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Were Here Forever

Proton 7.0-3 also adds Windows.Gaming.Input support, improves the performance for Street Fighter V during online matches, contains Elden Ring and DEATHLOOP crash fixes, improves steering wheel detection, text rendering for the Rockstar Games Launcher has been improved, XInput controller reordering now works on the Steam Deck, and a variety of other game fixes. Proton 7.0-3 also updates against the latest DXVK-NVAPI and DXVK code.


Valve continues being the driving force behind the modern Linux gaming ecosystem.


The Proton 7.0-3 changes are outlined on GitHub. Valve also has made an update available for Proton Experimental. The latest update gets a handful of more games working including Karmaflow The Rock Opera Videogame - Act I & Act II, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and Atelier Meruru. This Proton Experimental update also has video playback fixes, different game fixes, and tracking the latest development code for DXVK and VKD3D-Proton.
