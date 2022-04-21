Proton 7.0-2 Released For Getting More Windows Games Running On Steam Play
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 21 April 2022 at 02:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Proton 7.0-2 is out today as the newest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS.

Proton 7.0-2 gets many more Windows games running well on Linux while also providing a wide variety of bug fixes affecting many different games. Plus Proton 7.0-2 updates against the latest DXVK 1.10.1, DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3, and VKD3D-Proton 2.6 for mapping the various Direct3D APIs atop Vulkan. Long story short, if using Steam Play (Proton) on Linux, fire up your Steam client to get the new Proton update as it's a rather hearty update.

Besides the many different fixes for existing games, titles known to now be working with Proton 7.0-2 include:
- Atelier Ayesha
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- A Way Out
- Fall in Labyrinth
- King of Fighters XIII
- Montaro
- ATRI -My Dear Moments-
- Guilty Gear Isuka
- INVERSUS Deluxe
- Metal Slug 2 and 3 and X
- One Shot and One Shot: Fading Memory
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul
- Medieval Dynasty
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Baseball Stars 2,

The fixes affect games like Devil May Cry 5, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, GTA V, Arma 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Apex Legends, and many other titles.

See the full list of Proton 7.0-2 changes via GitHub.
