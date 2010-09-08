Proton Experimental Enables NVIDIA DLSS For D3D12 Games, Proton Now Handles More Games
1 October 2021
Valve published new versions of Proton and Proton Experimental last night.

With the latest Proton Experimental update as of yesterday, NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is now working for Direct3D 12 games when setting the "PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1" environment variable and using a supported NVIDIA graphics card on a new enough driver. Proton was previously working for DLSS Vulkan titles while now DLSS for D3D12 games should be working with the above met conditions.

Separately, the updated Proton Experimental build also fixes game crashes with Unreal Engine 4 titles and other games using Vulkan rendering.

Valve also published Proton 6.3-7 as the newest stable version of their Wine downstream for Steam Play. With this new Proton 6.3-7 update, now playable games include Life is Strange: True Colors, eFootball PES 2021, Everslaught VR, and WRC 8/9/10. Quake Champions and Divinity Original Sin 2 are also now working after game updates previously regressed their support. The Proton 6.3-7 update also upgrades to DXVK 1.9.2 and moves to the latest VKD3D-Proton snapshot.

