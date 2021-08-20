Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 20 August 2021 at 07:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
It's been nearly two months since Proton 6.3-5 released for powering Valve's Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux. The latest Proton update was just released with many improvements.

Proton 6.3-6 gets more Windows games running nicely on Linux. The latest games known now to be playable with Proton / Steam Play include Sonic Adventure 2, Rez Infinite, Elite Dangerous, Blood of Steel, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Guardians VR, and more.

Tonight's Proton 6.3-6 release also improves the non-English language handling in Cyberpunk 2077 and Rockstar Games launchers, improves video playback for various games, and adds optional NVIDIA NVAPI GPU support library integration with handling for NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). The NVIDIA NVAPI / DLSS integration is disabled by default and requires setting the PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 environment variable to activate.

Proton 6.3-6 also updates various components like Wine-Mono 6.3, DXVK 1.9.1, VKD3D-Proton 2.4, and FAudio 20.08. There are also various fixes in Proton 6.3-6 that benefit Microsoft Flight Simulator, Unreal Engine 4, and a variety of other games/engines.

More details on the Proton 6.3-6 changes can be found via GitHub.
