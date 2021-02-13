Proton 5.13-6 is out in time for the weekend Linux gamer in providing the latest functionality for this Wine downstream that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
The changes appear to be basically the same as what was found in the Proton 5.13-6 RC earlier this week. This Proton 5.13-6 update continues with fixes around the game Cyberpunk 2077, improved controller support for DOOM and other games, better support for PlayStation 5 controllers, the game Nioh 2 is now playable, the VR mode for No Man's Sky is now working, Need for Speed (2015) is now working on AMD graphics, and fixes for game input being active while the Steam overlay is up, among other fixes.
Proton 5.13-6 should be appearing within Steam Play as the newest option while for those building from source or wanting to dig more into the latest changes for the Wine-based Proton can visit Valve's Proton GitHub repository.
1 Comment