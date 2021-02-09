Proton 5.13-6 RC Continues With More Cyberpunk 2077 Fixes For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 February 2021 at 03:43 PM EST. 5 Comments
Valve and their partners at CodeWeavers have put out a release candidate for Proton 5.13-6 as the latest version of their Wine-based software for running Windows games on Linux via Steam Play.

While Wine 6.0 stable has been out for several weeks and the Proton 5.13 branch becoming a bit stale, it's still living on for now and continuing to see new activity. Notable with the Proton 5.13-6 RC is seeing more fixes still around running the Windows version of Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux. The past few Proton builds and related components have seen a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 work given the game's popularity even with the negative buggy reception. This time around Proton 5.13-6 is bringing fixes for sound problems with the game.

Proton 5.13-6 RC also has better support for PlayStation 5 controllers. Some of the other work includes fixing No Man's Sky in VR mode, a black screen issue on focus loss for DOOM Eternal, the game Nioh 2 now being playable, and a variety of other fixes.

More details on the Proton 5.13-6 release candidate via Proton's GitHub.
