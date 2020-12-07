Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 December 2020 at 05:22 PM EST. 1 Comment
Proton 5.13-3 is out today as the latest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games rather well on Linux.

Most notable with the Proton update is pulling in DXVK 1.7.3 that released last week with many different game fixes and other improvements.

Proton 5.13-3 also updates to FAudio 20.12, restores game controller hot-pligging support, and has several fixes affecting the likes of Serious Sam 4, Call of Duty World War II, Lords of the Fallen, and more. Games now determined to be playable from this Proton 5.13-3 update include Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Soulcalibur 6, Lords of the Fallen, and Hammerting.

More details and source downloads for this Proton update via GitHub. Proton 5.13-3 should also be available now via Steam.
