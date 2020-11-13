Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 November 2020 at 04:11 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
In time for the weekend Linux gamers is an updated Proton release from Valve and CodeWeavers for powering Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux.

Proton 5.13-2 is the newest version of this Wine 5.13 based software that combined with the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton do a pretty darn good job at allowing modern Windows games to often run rather gracefully on Linux.

Most notable with Proton 5.13-2 is pulling in VKD3D-Proton 2.0 in offering better Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. VKD3D-Proton 2.0 should work with games like Death Strandling, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 3, Metro Exodus, and others.

Besides pulling in the recent VKD3D-Proton 2.0 release, other mentioned fixes/changes include:
Fixed Risk of Rain 2 multiplayer lobbies.
Fixed Killer Instinct crash when battle ends.
Fixed Assetto Corsa Competizione and Summer Funland in VR mode.
Fixed games not launching in Uplay Connect, and Origin crashing when updating.
Fixed mouse cursor in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.
Fixed SpellForce crash on launch on some systems.
Fixed very long load times in Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr.
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout is playable again.
Fixed Healer's Quest and Coloring Game 2 on AMD.
Scaled resolution now functional for Middle Earth: Shadow of War.
Restore behavior of horizontal scrolling input from previous Proton versions.
Proton log directory can now be configured with PROTON_LOG_DIR.

Proton 5.13-2 should be rolling out on Steam while those wanting to build it from source can do so via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller
FlightGear 2020.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Flight Simulator
SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support
Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1
Collabora's Work On Extending The Linux Kernel To Better Support Windows Gaming
SDL2 Upstreams OS/2 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week