In time for the weekend Linux gamers is an updated Proton release from Valve and CodeWeavers for powering Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux.
Proton 5.13-2 is the newest version of this Wine 5.13 based software that combined with the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton do a pretty darn good job at allowing modern Windows games to often run rather gracefully on Linux.
Most notable with Proton 5.13-2 is pulling in VKD3D-Proton 2.0 in offering better Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. VKD3D-Proton 2.0 should work with games like Death Strandling, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 3, Metro Exodus, and others.
Besides pulling in the recent VKD3D-Proton 2.0 release, other mentioned fixes/changes include:
Fixed Risk of Rain 2 multiplayer lobbies.
Fixed Killer Instinct crash when battle ends.
Fixed Assetto Corsa Competizione and Summer Funland in VR mode.
Fixed games not launching in Uplay Connect, and Origin crashing when updating.
Fixed mouse cursor in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.
Fixed SpellForce crash on launch on some systems.
Fixed very long load times in Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr.
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout is playable again.
Fixed Healer's Quest and Coloring Game 2 on AMD.
Scaled resolution now functional for Middle Earth: Shadow of War.
Restore behavior of horizontal scrolling input from previous Proton versions.
Proton log directory can now be configured with PROTON_LOG_DIR.
Proton 5.13-2 should be rolling out on Steam while those wanting to build it from source can do so via GitHub.
