Steam Play's Proton 5.0-9 Brings Fix For Games Requiring EA Origin Client
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 11 June 2020 at 01:17 PM EDT. 7 Comments
VALVE --
Following last week's big Proton 5.0-8 release, Valve and CodeWeavers have just released Proton 5.0-9 as a quick bug fix release.

The most prominent change with Proton 5.0-9 is a fix for games that require EA's Origin client to operate. The second change is a fix for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

That's it as far as the listed changes for Proton 5.0-9. Then again, it came just days after the huge -8 update with the newer VKD3D and DXVK code, many game fixes, support for the latest Steam SDKs, various performance improvements, and a lot more.

Separately, Valve also announced today the OpenXR Developer Preview for SteamVR. SteamVR is currently passing around 95% of the necessary OpenXR conformance tests.
7 Comments
Related News
Proton 5.0-8 Release Candidate Brings Game Fixes, Performance Improvements
Steam Ironing Out Shader Pre-Caching For Helping Game Load Times, Stuttering
Half-Life: Alyx Update Adds Native Linux Support, Vulkan Rendering
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Proton 5.0-7 Released With New Game Support, Updated VKD3D/DXVK
Proton 5.0-7 Being Prepared With Newer DXVK, Updated VKD3D Layer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements