Following last week's big Proton 5.0-8 release, Valve and CodeWeavers have just released Proton 5.0-9 as a quick bug fix release.
The most prominent change with Proton 5.0-9 is a fix for games that require EA's Origin client to operate. The second change is a fix for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.
That's it as far as the listed changes for Proton 5.0-9. Then again, it came just days after the huge -8 update with the newer VKD3D and DXVK code, many game fixes, support for the latest Steam SDKs, various performance improvements, and a lot more.
Separately, Valve also announced today the OpenXR Developer Preview for SteamVR. SteamVR is currently passing around 95% of the necessary OpenXR conformance tests.
7 Comments