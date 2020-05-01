Proton 5.0-7 Released With New Game Support, Updated VKD3D/DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 May 2020 at 02:04 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Following the Proton 5.0-7 release candidate from a few days ago, this critical part of Valve's Steam Play is now available for weekend gamers.

New games known to be working with Proton 5.0-7 include Street Fighter V, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Streets of Rage 4. There are also fixes for TrackMania Nations/Ultimate Forever, Plebby Quest: The Crusades, Borderlands 3, and others.

Proton 5.0-7 also updates against DXVK 1.6.1 and its many fixes. There is also an updated VKD3D state for improving Direct3D 12 compatibility and performance.

Rounding out Proton 5.0-7 are also other fixes as well as improvements for the debugging experience.

Proton 5.0-7 can be downloaded from GitHub while it should also be appearing on Steam shortly.
