Following the Proton 5.0-7 release candidate from a few days ago, this critical part of Valve's Steam Play is now available for weekend gamers.
New games known to be working with Proton 5.0-7 include Street Fighter V, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Streets of Rage 4. There are also fixes for TrackMania Nations/Ultimate Forever, Plebby Quest: The Crusades, Borderlands 3, and others.
Proton 5.0-7 also updates against DXVK 1.6.1 and its many fixes. There is also an updated VKD3D state for improving Direct3D 12 compatibility and performance.
Rounding out Proton 5.0-7 are also other fixes as well as improvements for the debugging experience.
Proton 5.0-7 can be downloaded from GitHub while it should also be appearing on Steam shortly.
