Proton 5.0-7 Being Prepared With Newer DXVK, Updated VKD3D Layer
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 28 April 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE
Valve along with their comrades at CodeWeavers are preparing Proton 5.0-7 as the newest version of their Wine-based software powering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.

The Proton 5.0-7 release candidate is available today as an opt-in option on Steam for those wanting to try this newest feature update.

The mentioned highlights for Proton 5.0-7 include:
-Street Fighter 5 is now playable.

-Update DXVK to v1.6.1.

-Update wine-mono to 5.0.0. Among other things, this fixes Fight'N Rage and Woolfe - The Red Hood Diaries.

-Improve dsound performance, which especially helps Zusi 3 Aerosoft and TrackMania Nations Forever.

-Fix crashes in Halo: Spartan Strike, TOXIKK, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades.

-Fix connecting to Gearbox SHiFT in Borderlands 3.

-Grand Theft Auto 4 is now playable.

-Updates to vkd3d to improve Direct3D 12 compatibility and performance in The Division, The Talos Principle, and Monster Hunter World.

-Improve developer debugging experience.

Seeing more Windows games playable is always exciting, especially titles like Street Fighter V. Integrating DXVK 1.6.1 also means many fixes. It's also interesting to see VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan is beginning to work for more titles.

Try out Proton 5.0-7 RC today while the stable update will likely be out in just a matter of days. More Steam Play gaming benchmarks ocming up on Phoronix soon.
