Steam Play's Proton 5.0-6 Released With DOOM Eternal Fix, Other Game Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 April 2020 at 06:06 PM EDT. 6 Comments
VALVE --
Following the Proton 5.0-6 release candidate from earlier this month that brought out-of-the-box support for DOOM Eternal under Linux, Valve today promoted Proton 5.0-6 to being officially available.

Proton 5.0-6 has the fixes around DOOM Eternal DRM failures to allow the game to work nicely with Steam Play, assuming you also have the very latest Radeon (RADV) and NVIDIA Vulkan drivers.

Proton 5.0-6 also has performance/graphics improvements for Resident Evil 2 with both D3D11 and D3D12, regression fixes for various games like Elder Scrolls Online, a fix for some games hanging on launch, improved launcher support for Rockstar games, and a variety of other fixes.

More details on today's Proton 5.0-6 update via GitHub while it should also now be available via Steam for an easy and smooth experience running modern Windows games on Linux... Just don't forget to update your graphics drivers first!
6 Comments
Related News
Steam Survey Points To Tiny Uptick In Linux Percentage For March
Proton 5.0-6 To Allow Out-Of-The-Box DOOM Eternal On Linux
Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming
Proton 5.0-5 Brings Support For Newer Vulkan Extensions, Fixes Game Crashes
Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5, Denuvo Fixes, Performance Work
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements