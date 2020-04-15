Following the Proton 5.0-6 release candidate from earlier this month that brought out-of-the-box support for DOOM Eternal under Linux, Valve today promoted Proton 5.0-6 to being officially available.
Proton 5.0-6 has the fixes around DOOM Eternal DRM failures to allow the game to work nicely with Steam Play, assuming you also have the very latest Radeon (RADV) and NVIDIA Vulkan drivers.
Proton 5.0-6 also has performance/graphics improvements for Resident Evil 2 with both D3D11 and D3D12, regression fixes for various games like Elder Scrolls Online, a fix for some games hanging on launch, improved launcher support for Rockstar games, and a variety of other fixes.
More details on today's Proton 5.0-6 update via GitHub while it should also now be available via Steam for an easy and smooth experience running modern Windows games on Linux... Just don't forget to update your graphics drivers first!
