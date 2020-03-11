Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5, Denuvo Fixes, Performance Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 11 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
Proton 5.0-4 is out as Valve's Wine-based layer for running Windows games on Linux via Steam Play.

This latest update to the Proton 5.0 series, which in turn is based on the Wine 5.0 stable code-base, has continued performance enhancements, work around the Denuvo digital rights management, and also pulling in the latest DXVK. DXVK 1.5.5 was released at the end of February with Direct3D 9 additions, various D3D10/D3D11 fixes benefiting an assortment of games, and other corrections for this Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation.

Proton 5.0-4 pulling in DXVK 1.5.5 is significant enough but there is now also a fix for Denuvo DRM failures hitting games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Just Cause 3, fixed mouse cursor behavior for Ryse: Sone of Rome, and improved game launch times. The performance improvements are for when emulating display resolution changes and for titles like Monster Hunter World.

Those building Proton on their own can find the latest sources via GitHub while otherwise the new Proton 5.0-4 should be available shortly via Steam Play.
