Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 7 February 2020 at 06:16 PM EST.
Valve has just released Proton 5.0-1 as a big upgrade to their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux under Steam.

Most notable with Proton 5.0-1 is that it has been re-based to Wine 5.0 where as previously it was running on a dated Wine 4.11 derived build. Moving to Wine 5.0 results in more than 3,500 changes being integrated.

Proton 5.0-1 also now makes use of DXVK for Direct3D 9 game rendering by default rather than the OpenGL-based WineD3D renderer. But should DXVK run into D3D9 issues, there is a new configuration option to toggle the implementation.

Proton 5.0-1 also has improved Steam client integration, which allows more games relying upon the Denuvo DRM to be playable! This is quite exciting. There is also the start of better multi-monitor support.

Proton 5.0-1 relies upon the newly released DXVK 1.5.4 for the Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 translation layer and FAudio 20.02.

More details on this exciting Proton update for improving Windows games running on Linux can be found via GitHub.
