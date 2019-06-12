Proton 4.2-7 is out as the latest version of Valve's downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
With Proton 4.2-7 there is just a single change mentioned but it's an important one:
Fix for performance and sound regression that affected some games, like Wolfenstein: The New Order.
It's certainly always good seeing performance problems and sound regressions can certainly be annoying for ruining a gaming experience. For those not pulling down Proton automatically through Steam, the sources as always are on GitHub.
