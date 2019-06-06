Proton 4.2-6 Brings DXVK 1.2.1 Rebuild, Updated FAudio, Other Fixes
The folks maintaining Proton as Valve's flavor of Wine for use by Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux just released Proton 4.2-6.

Proton 4.2-6 remains based on upstream Wine 4.2 but with this newest update it continues the trend of improving the Steam Networking API support. The latest benefactor of the Steam Networking API work is correcting multiplayer functionality for A Hat In Time.

The Proton 4.2-6 update also rebuilds DXVK 1.2.1 under a newer compiler release that should particularly help with 32-bit games performing better, FAudio 19.06 is now included with its latest additions, fixes for games in non-English locales, controller rumble is working for more games, and there are also font rendering improvements.

Those are the official changes as part of tonight's Proton 4.2-6 update.
