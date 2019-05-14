Valve has just released Proton 4.2-4 as their newest downstream of Wine that is used by Steam Play for running Steam Windows games on Linux.
Proton 4.2-4 pulls in DXVK 1.1.1 as a big update itself. Making Proton 4.2-4 more interesting is a fix for the new RAGE 2 game though for it to run you also need to be using Mesa Git.
Proton 4.2-4 also incorporates fixes for No Man's Sky (Vulkan build), better icons in window managers, and fixes for various other games.
More details on this new Proton release at GitHub while soon should be an option on Steam too.
5 Comments