Valve earlier today pushed out Proton 4.11-8 as the newest update to their Wine-based software powering Steam Play for handling Windows games on Linux.
It seems Valve is indeed ramping up their support for VKD3D as the Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation. In addition to the DXVK lead developer contributing more now to VKD3D and developers from CodeWeavers and elsewhere continuing to engage, Proton 4.11-8 is the first release where VKD3D is bundled for Direct3D 12 support albeit in very restricted form.
Meanwhile for Direct3D 10/11, DXVK 1.4.4 is the latest update and D9VK is incorporated at version 0.30 for Direct3D 9 over Vulkan. In addition to the Direct3D graphics API handling changes, Proton 4.11-8 has improvements to help the Rockstar Games launcher and more specifically Grand Theft Auto 5, better controller support for select games, Devil May Cry is now playable with this new build, less disk space is used by Proton, Wine and other libraries are shipped with debug symbols removed, and other components like FAudio and Wine-Mono have been updated.
More details on Proton 4.11-8 via GitHub.
