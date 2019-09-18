Steam Play's Proton 4.11-5 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 18 September 2019 at 01:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Barely a week since the release of Proton 4.11-4, Valve's stellar Linux crew in cooperation with CodeWeavers have issued Proton 4.11-5 as the latest update to this Wine 4.11 downstream that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.

Fixes in Proton 4.11-5 include a crash with certain input devices and a regression of the previous release and a fix for games running in virtual desktops as well as for games with semi-transparent windows.

On the performance front, Proton 4.11-5 has a performance optimization when using an input controller while using the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver. There is also a FSYNC improvement when the WINEFSYNC_SPINCOUNT option is enabled.

More details on Proton 4.11-5 via GitHub while it should soon be available via Steam for offering the very latest in Windows gaming on Linux.
