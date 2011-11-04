Proton 4.11-11 Released With DXVK 1.5, Few Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 19 December 2019 at 03:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
Just in time for those taking advantage of Valve's annual Steam Winter Sale, a new release of the Wine-based Proton software is now available that powers Steam Play for running Windows games generally very well on Linux.

Just a week after Proton 4.11-10 that brought support for Halo: Master Chief Collection, full-screen integer scaling, and other improvements, version 4.11-11 is now available.

Most notable with Proton 4.11-11 is pulling in DXVK 1.5, which itself is a fairly notable update for this Direct3D-on-Vulkan layer thanks to its recent merging of D9VK for Direct3D 9 support now within DXVK.

Proton 4.11-11 also has a fix for stuttering mouse cursors, restoring GTA V support with that game's newest release, and fixing a regression in mapped mouse cursor buttons.

Fire up Steam to enjoy Proton 4.11-11 while also checking out their Winter Sale specials.
