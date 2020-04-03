Valve is finishing up work on Proton 5.0-6 as the next version of their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play. With Proton 5.0-6 are some promising improvements.
Most notably, Proton 5.0-6 will allow DOOM Eternal to run out-of-the-box under Steam Play on Linux. This Windows game was recently released and has been seeing improvements for its Wine-based Linux support. There have also been driver optimizations already by NVIDIA's Vulkan driver as well as RADV improvements too for some hardware with this latest game in the DOOM franchise. Now with Proton 5.0-6 should be a pleasant out-of-the-box experience after fixing some DRM failures. The latest Vulkan drivers are still a must.
Proton 5.0-6 also updates against DXVK 1.6 to improve the support and fixes for different games. Proton 5.0-6 is also seeing work on performance/graphics improvements for games like Resident Evil 3. There is also a VR regression fix, fixing external web browser behavior, not using Wacom tablets as joysticks, improving the Rockstar Launcher appearance,
More details on the exciting changes via this GitHub ticket with a release candidate now available. Valve also made the Proton 5.0-6 release candidate already available as an opt-in beta on Steam in time for any weekend gaming.
