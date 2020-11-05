"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 5 November 2020 at 12:54 PM EST. 10 Comments
AMD --
Not only are AMD Ryzen 5000 series completely dominating in performance but they could soon see open-source Coreboot support as an alternative to the proprietary firmware/BIOS. Project X is an interesting effort around blob-free Coreboot/Oreboot support on AMD Zen.

Ron Minnich of Google who has been one of the original developers to Coreboot/LinuxBIOS has been engaged in "Project X" for providing "pure open-source" support on AMD Zen platforms.

Project X is about "eXcising binary blobs from the x86 part of Zen CPUs." This open-source AMD Zen support is being worked on both for Coreboot and the Oreboot downstream that is written in Rust.

Minnich will be talking about Project X in more detail next month during the Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC 2020) taking place at the start of the month.

But that's not all at OSFC about open-source AMD support either... AMD system management architect Supreeth Venkatesh will be talking about the company's work on open-source OpenBMC firmware support for their platforms. They have been working on open-source OpenBMC support as well as upstream support around AMD system interfaces.


Stay tuned for more information next month during OSFC. Also to be discussed at the December event is AMD platform support for TrenchBoot.
10 Comments
