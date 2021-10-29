Void-Linux-Powered Project Trident To Cease Operations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 October 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Project Trident had been an operating system originally based on TrueOS/FreeBSD before shifting to Void Linux as its base and worked on various innovations like OpenZFS-based root installations but now the developers behind the ambitious advanced desktop OS project have decided to call it quits.

Project Trident will be "sunset" beginning 1 November and will officially close up shop in March. Due to everything going on the past two years from the pandemic and more, the developers have decided to abandon the project. Project Trident also pushed for data encryption by default, bleeding edge updates via Void Linux, and other efforts the past few years.


Repositories and the project site will remain up until March. The sunset announcement was made on their project site, Project-Trident.org.
