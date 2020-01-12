Project Trident Reaches Beta For Its ZFS-Based Void Linux Powered OS

Making rounds in Q4 of last year was the little known Project Trident open-source operating system switching from its TrueOS/FreeBSD base to in turn moving to Void Linux as a base for their platform. Towards the end of the year they offered some initial images of their reborn OS while now Project Trident based on Void Linux has reached beta.
This Linux distribution in its beta form offers a ZFS-on-root based installation, guided/easy-to-use installation, support for both Glibc and Musl C libraries, and is pushing towards other innovations as it moves along in 2020.
With their beta release is now support for fully-separate ZFS datasets and snapshot rollbacks using the zfsbootmenu project, various installation improvements, new installation levels for setting up an experimental Lumina desktop environment, and other changes.
More details on Project Trident Beta can be found via Project-Trident.org.
