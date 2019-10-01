Project Trident Offers Initial Images Of Itself Reborn As A Void-Based Linux Distro

Project Trident made some waves last month when this lesser-known BSD distribution derived from TrueOS/FreeBSD decided to switch to becoming a Linux distribution that they decided would be based upon Void Linux. Now the very preliminary alpha images of Project Trident as a Linux operating system are available for testing.
This alpha image of Project Trident as a Void Linux downstream offers a full ZFS-on-root installation, easy installation, support for both glibc and musl libc versions of Void packages, and a variety of other work.
So right now it's just the start of the heavily customized Void Linux base but it's an interesting start. More details on the alpha state can be found via Project-Trident.org.
The full Void Linux based Project Trident experience is expected to be ready in 2020.
