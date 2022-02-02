Intel Announces "Project Circuit Breaker" To Expand Its Bug Bounty Program

Intel today is announcing Project Circuit Breaker as a broadening of its bug bounty program for "elite hackers" to help discover areas for improvement within Intel's hardware/software security.
Project Circuit Breaker includes time-boxed events on specific new platforms and technologies. Intel's initial Project Circuit Breaker event is already underway with twenty security researchers exploring Intel Core i7 "Tiger Lake".
From the press release set to hit the wire now:
Project Circuit Breaker will supplement Intel’s existing open Bug Bounty program, which rewards researchers for original vulnerability findings on any eligible branded products and technologies. This program helps Intel to identify, mitigate and disclose vulnerabilities; in 2021, 97 of 113 externally found vulnerabilities were reported through Intel’s Bug Bounty program. As demonstrated by Intel’s Security-First Pledge, the company invests extensively in vulnerability management and offensive security research for the continuous improvement of its products.
More information on ProjectCircuitBreaker.com.
