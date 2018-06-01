Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang

Vegard Nossum of Oracle has been working on fuzzing different open-source compilers for turning up bugs within these code compiler likes GCC and Clang.
Vegard ended up writing a new compiler fuzzer from scratch making use of AFL instrumentation. This new fuzzer is dubbed simply Prog-Fuzz and is available on GitHub.
Over the past few months, he has uncovered more than 100 different GCC compiler bugs while about three dozen of them are fixed so far. Most of these bugs cause the compiler to crash with compiler errors, assertion failures, or segmentation faults. At least 9 new bugs were also uncovered in the LLVM/Clang compiler.
Those wishing to learn more about Vegard's compiler fuzzing effort at Oracle can read today's blog post outlining his progress.
Add A Comment