Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 June 2018 at 12:17 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Vegard Nossum of Oracle has been working on fuzzing different open-source compilers for turning up bugs within these code compiler likes GCC and Clang.

Vegard ended up writing a new compiler fuzzer from scratch making use of AFL instrumentation. This new fuzzer is dubbed simply Prog-Fuzz and is available on GitHub.

Over the past few months, he has uncovered more than 100 different GCC compiler bugs while about three dozen of them are fixed so far. Most of these bugs cause the compiler to crash with compiler errors, assertion failures, or segmentation faults. At least 9 new bugs were also uncovered in the LLVM/Clang compiler.

Those wishing to learn more about Vegard's compiler fuzzing effort at Oracle can read today's blog post outlining his progress.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
Python 3.7 Release Candidate Arrives, Final Expected At The End Of June
Rust 1.26 Continues With Speed Improvements, Adds Support For 128-Bit Integers
HHVM 3.25 Released, Now Defaults To PHP7 Mode
Rust Gets A 2018 Roadmap, Big "Productivity" Edition Planned This Year
C++17 Is Now Official
PHP 7.2 Is One Step Away From Release
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced
A Complete Look At Spectre V1/V2/V4 & Meltdown
OpenBSD Disabling SMT / Hyper Threading Due To Security Concerns