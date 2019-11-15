NVIDIA's Proactive Memory Compaction Work Revised For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 November 2019 at 07:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
A few weeks back I wrote about NVIDIA's Nitin Gupta working on proactive memory compaction for the Linux kernel to more proactively compact memory rather than doing so on-demand when it can lead to high latencies for applications needing lots of huge-pages.

That proactive compaction work at the time was flying under a "request for comments" flag but with continued work by Nitin and developer comments, he has now published a revised patch series that is no longer RFC.
For some applications we need to allocate almost all memory as hugepages. However, on a running system, higher order allocations can fail if the memory is fragmented. Linux kernel currently does on-demand compaction as we request more hugepages but this style of compaction incurs very high latency. Experiments with one-time full memory compaction (followed by hugepage allocations) shows that kernel is able to restore a highly fragmented memory state to a fairly compacted memory state within <1 sec for a 32G system. Such data suggests that a more proactive compaction can help us allocate a large fraction of memory as hugepages keeping allocation latencies low.

Compared to the earlier RFC patches, the new version has a lone sysfs tunable: /sys/kernel/mm/compaction/node-n/hpage_compaction_effort. That value is used for determining the thresholds for external fragmentation rather than having multiple tunables in the older patches that just led to more complicated use.

More details on this proactive compaction work via the kernel mailing list. Though given the timing it's too close for seeing it in Linux 5.5 but perhaps we'll see it ship with Linux 5.6 early next year.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 440.36 Linux Driver Released With Official GTX 1650 SUPER Support
NVIDIA DP MST Audio To Begin Working With The Linux 5.5 Kernel
CUDA 10.2 Released With VMM APIs, libcu++ As Parallel Standard C++ Library For GPUs
NVIDIA Releasing Reference Design For Stuffing Their GPUs Into Arm Servers
NVIDIA 435.27.06 Vulkan Linux Driver Has Useful Display Improvements
NVIDIA 390.132 Linux Driver Released For Legacy Fermi Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux
Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
Debian Moves Closer To Voting On Proposals Over Init System Diversity
Wine-Staging 4.20 Adds Undocumented D3D9 Internal Function For The Sims 2