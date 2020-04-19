Showing Your Support During COVID-19

If it weren't bad enough having to deal with the pressure applied by ad-blockers over the years, as a result of uncertainty around the novel coronavirus, ad-rates have been depressed further. This impact was outlined at the end of a recent article while there was an inquiry about any Phoronix Premium special during this time, so here is the COVID-19 deal for Phoronix Premium for $19.
For those wishing to join Phoronix Premium to support this site and enjoy an ad-free viewing experience, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits, there's a special being run this week to allow you to join at a much lower rate than normal while still supporting the site to help offset the losses due to ad-blockers and the coronavirus impact on ad rates hurting operations even further.
For this week through end of day 25 April, you can join or extend your Phoronix Premium membership for just $19 USD per year compared to the usual annual rate of $35. Additionally, Phoronix Premium lifetime subscriptions are dropping for the week from $150 down to $100.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $19 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.
If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence in its 16th year, aside from viewing the website without an ad-blocker or making a tip via PayPal, etc.
Thanks for your consideration and support during these times, now back to benchmarking.
