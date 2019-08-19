A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 August 2019 at 07:09 AM EDT. 5 Comments
For those interested in IBM's POWER architecture and/or open-source hardware prospects, an industry-shaking announcement is expected to happen Tuesday morning.

Taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in sunny San Diego is the OpenPOWER Summit focused on the open-source POWER ecosystem. There will be keynotes tomorrow from IBM, Microsemi, Raptor Computing Systems, and the OpenPOWER Foundation. Beyond the usual fluff and what not at most industry events / keynotes, there is going to be a very exciting announcement made tomorrow morning in kicking off this event.

The announcement is tightly controlled but open-source Linux PC vendor Raptor Computing Systems behind the Talos II and Blackbird are certainly very excited about it and the prospects for more open and secure computing.


They haven't been able to reveal details about the announcement being made tomorrow that will affect the OpenPOWER industry. In response to Twitter comments, they have confirmed it's not a POWER laptop or the like but is "more important / definitely longer reaching." I've heard it's definitely an industry-changing announcement to be made tomorrow and enormous open-source news.

Well, just a little more than 24 hours to go to hear this exciting news... Stay tuned.
