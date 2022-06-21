PowerVR Open-Source Vulkan Driver Adds Support For The TI AM62 SoC

Earlier this month the TI Sitara AM62 series SoCs were announced for low-power IoT, AI, and other use-cases. While being powered by uninteresting Arm Cortex-A53 cores, with the AM625 SoC part of this new Sitara line-up there is an Imagination PowerVR GPU and that is now being enabled by the new open-source Vulkan driver.The TI AM625 isn't too interesting with being Cortex-A53 powered in 2022 but the PowerVR GPU does open it up for some edge computing and AI use-cases. The TI AM62 series SoC uses the IMG AXE-1-16M GPU that is rated for Vulkan 1.2 compatibility, up to 30% smaller than previous equivalent performance designs, and also OpenGL 3.0 and OpenGL ES 3.x capable although Imagination hasn't pursued an open-source OpenGL/GLES driver in favor of eventually just using Zink OpenGL atop Vulkan.



The TI Sitara SK-AM62 AM62x starter kit with AM625 SoC featuring PowerVR graphics.