Imagination Announces The PowerVR Series8XT GT8540 GPU

The PowerVR Series8XT GT8540 is the latest graphics processor from Imagination Technologies and is designed to drive up to six 4K screens at 60 FPS.
The PowerVR Series8XT GT8540 is catering towards automobile infotainment systems, heads-up displays, and similar use-cases and that's why it is designed to drive up to six 4K displays. This new GPU is based on Imagination's Furian Architecture.
This GPU supports hardware virtualization and can handle up to eight applications/servers within separate containers.
Imagination is currently in the process of licensing the PowerVR Series8XT GT8540 four-cluster GPU technology to potential customers.
More details on their new GPU via ImgTec.com. No word on open-source driver support, but I wouldn't hold my breath.
14 Comments