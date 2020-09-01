GNOME's New Power-Profiles-Daemon Sees "v0.1" Release
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 10 September 2020 at 05:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
As work that should come together during the GNOME 3.40 cycle, the power-profiles-daemon project has just tagged its "v0.1" inaugural release as part of the work on better power management handling / power profiles easily configurable from the GNOME desktop.

A few days ago I reported on GNOME Power-Profiles-Daemon for better system/laptop power controls by allowing power-saving presets of "balanced", "power-saver", and "performance" from the GNOME Control Center. Based upon the settings it would adjust Linux tunables around USB fast-charging and other power management tweaks, including the possibility of altering graphics card power management settings and the likes.


The inaugural 0.1 release of power-profiles-daemon has been announced. The GNOME Control Center integration is slated to land during the GNOME 3.40 cycle and packages for Fedora are on the way.

More details on this work via this blog post.
