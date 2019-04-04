PostgreSQL Adds GSSAPI Encryption Support

Adding to the list of features to get excited about with PostgreSQL 12 is support for GSSAPI encryption.
GSSAPI encryption support can now be used by PostgreSQL for encrypting client/server communication over the network. PostgreSQL has already supported GSSAPI (Generic Security Services Application Program Interface) as a mean of authentication while now there's an encryption implementation if wanting to further tighten down the security on your network where you may have PostgreSQL connections/clients outside of the server itself.
The big commit landed on Wednesday offering up this GSSAPI encryption support for this popular SQL database server.
