PostgreSQL Adds GSSAPI Encryption Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 April 2019 at 08:31 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Adding to the list of features to get excited about with PostgreSQL 12 is support for GSSAPI encryption.

GSSAPI encryption support can now be used by PostgreSQL for encrypting client/server communication over the network. PostgreSQL has already supported GSSAPI (Generic Security Services Application Program Interface) as a mean of authentication while now there's an encryption implementation if wanting to further tighten down the security on your network where you may have PostgreSQL connections/clients outside of the server itself.

The big commit landed on Wednesday offering up this GSSAPI encryption support for this popular SQL database server.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
POCL 1.3 RC2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs
Blend2D Reaches Beta As High Performance 2D Vector Graphics Engine
JIT Is Approved For PHP 8 To Open Up Faster CPU Performance
Radeon VII & Linux 5.0 Excited Open-Source Enthusiasts In Q1
PostgreSQL Finally Lands Support For "REINDEX CONCURRENTLY"
Libinput 1.13 Released With Improved Touch Arbitration, Better Triple Tap Detection
Popular News This Week
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation