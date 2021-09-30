PostgreSQL 14.0 Released With More Performance Improvements
PostgreSQL 14.0 is now officially available as the latest version of this widely-used, open-source SQL server.

As with most major PostgreSQL releases, PostgreSQL 14 brings more performance improvements. In particular there are new optimizations around parallel queries, heavily-concurrent workloads, partitioned tables, logical replication, and vacuuming. PostgreSQL 14 also has B-tree index updates so they are managed more efficiently. PostgreSQL 14's libpq library also now allows for pipelining multiple queries to improve throughput over high latency connections.

PostgreSQL 14.0 also allows for stored procedures to return data via OUT parameters, support for SQL-standard SEARCH and CYCLE options, range types now have multi-ranges support, VACUUM is now more aggressive, and other additions.

More details on this morning's PostgreSQL 14.0 release via PostgreSQL.org and the release notes.

Our PostgreSQL / pgbench test profile will be updated shortly for delivering PostgreSQL 14 benchmarks.
