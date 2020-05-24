The first beta of the forthcoming PostgreSQL 13.0 is now available for evaluation. PostgreSQL 13 is coming with many new features with this article serving as a quick look plus some very preliminary benchmarks.
PostgreSQL 13 Beta 1 was released this week with performance tuning work on its B-tree indexes, incremental sorting capabilities, parallel vacuum support, trusted extension capabilities, continued enhancements to PostgreSQL on Windows, and various security improvements.
All of the PostgreSQL 13 Beta 1 changes are outlined via the release announcement on PostgreSQL.org.
On a dual Xeon Platinum 8280 system I did run some benchmarks of PostgreSQL 12.0 up against 13 Beta 1.
With the exception of the read write case being faster, when looking at just the read performance there is actually a performance regression right now on PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 with our tests using the same data and parameters between releases. All the system details and more on these benchmarks over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
