PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 May 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The first beta of the forthcoming PostgreSQL 13.0 is now available for evaluation. PostgreSQL 13 is coming with many new features with this article serving as a quick look plus some very preliminary benchmarks.

PostgreSQL 13 Beta 1 was released this week with performance tuning work on its B-tree indexes, incremental sorting capabilities, parallel vacuum support, trusted extension capabilities, continued enhancements to PostgreSQL on Windows, and various security improvements.

All of the PostgreSQL 13 Beta 1 changes are outlined via the release announcement on PostgreSQL.org.

On a dual Xeon Platinum 8280 system I did run some benchmarks of PostgreSQL 12.0 up against 13 Beta 1.





With the exception of the read write case being faster, when looking at just the read performance there is actually a performance regression right now on PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 with our tests using the same data and parameters between releases. All the system details and more on these benchmarks over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
RenderDoc 1.8 Released For This Cross-Platform, Multi-API Graphics Debugger
Git 2.27-rc0 Released - Still Working To Transition From SHA1 To SHA256
Google's Dart Language Reaches 2.8 Milestone With New Features
Microsoft Releases Shader Conductor 0.3 For Its Shader Cross-Compiler
Git Sees Another Round Of New Releases Due To Security Issue
GitHub Completes Its Acquisition Of The NPM JavaScript/Node.js Package Manager
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size