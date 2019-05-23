PostgreSQL 12 Beta Released With Performance Improvements

Out today is the first beta of the upcoming PostgreSQL 12.0 database server.
The PostgreSQL 12.0 beta features performance improvements on many different fronts, including for standard B-tree indexes. PostgreSQL 12.0 also enhances the performance by allowing to rebuild indexes concurrently, extended various indexing mechanisms, lower overhead for the write-ahead log, better performance when processing tables with thousands of partitions, and various other optimizations.
PostgreSQL 12 also now supports automatically inlining common table expressions if they are not recursive nor other complications. PostgreSQL 12.0 also adds the ability to execute JSON path queries, case-insensitive and accent-insensitive comparisons for collations, supports the creation of generated columns, a new pluggable table storage interface, and various other additions.
More details on the PostgreSQL 12.0 Beta release via today's announcement on PostgreSQL.org.
