PostgreSQL 11.0 Released With Better Robustness, Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 18 October 2018 at 09:20 AM EDT.
Besides Ubuntu 18.10 releasing today, another cause for celebration today is the official debut of the PostgreSQL 11 database server.

PostgreSQL 11.0 offers better robustness and performance for data partitioning, support for transactions in stored procedures, better capabilities for query parallelism, and a variety of user experience improvements and other enhancements.

One of the biggest changes with PostgreSQL 11 is the introduction of LLVM-based JIT support. PostgreSQL 11 ended up disabling the LLVM JIT by default but it's still available should you be interested in trying it out. Particularly for complex queries this JIT implementation can offer some performance benefits but hopefully by the time of PostgreSQL 12 it will be much more well-rounded.

Download PostgreSQL 11.0 and learn more at PostgreSQL.org.
