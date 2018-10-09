PostgreSQL 11 RC1 Released Ahead Of Stable Release Next Week

One week from today will hopefully mark the release of the PostgreSQL 11 stable database server release.
PostgreSQL 11.0 delivers more performance tuning optimizations with that work being never-ending. There are also various other improvements.
One of the biggest additions to the PostgreSQL 11.0 code-base is an LLVM-based JIT compiler. But that PostgreSQL LLVM JIT has caused some performance regressions and other issues where the developers have decided it won't be enabled by default at least until PostgreSQL 12.
Since the beta series, the PostgreSQL 11 Release Candidate has prepared a variety of fixes, including some crash fixes and other changes.
The project's current plan is to have the PostgreSQL 11.0 stable release ready on 18 October. More details on today's RC1 test release via PostgreSQL.org.
